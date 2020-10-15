Drive-thru flu shots coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flu season will be starting soon in Louisiana and with COVID 19 remaining widespread across the state, now is the time to get your annual flu shot.
The office of Public Health has set up lu clinics across the state to protect as many Louisianans as possible.
Flu shots are offered at no cost, but bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card if you have it. Your insurance will be billed. These clinics are drive-thru only. Individuals receiving a flu shot should wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.
“The flu shot will not prevent COVID-19, but fewer people falling ill with flu means fewer doctors' visits and hospitalizations, reducing the burden on our already strained healthcare system,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, Interim Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health.
On Thursday, Nov. 19 residents in Baton Rouge will be able to attend the drive-thru clinic at East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit353 N. 12th St. The clinic will start at 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Flu facts:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Heath recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age.
- A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.
- The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.
- The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately, but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.
- Most seasonal flu activity occurs between October and May, and typically peaks between December and February.
- Last year in Louisiana, the flu was associated with more than 15,000 hospitalizations, more than 1,600 deaths and 5 pediatric deaths all due to the flu.
- Influenza is especially serious in long-term care facilities (nursing homes). Severe and even fatal illness can be introduced by healthcare workers, visitors and newly admitted residents.
- The flu has a tremendous impact on school attendance and on the families of school children. An estimated 28% of school-aged children get influenza each year.
