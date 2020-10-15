Cantrell says Tiger Stadium would be a ‘great place’ for Saints to play temporarily

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she is not opposed to the Saints playing at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge until her administration believes it is safe to play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The New Orleans Saints sent Cantrell a request to allow the Superdome to host fans at 25% capacity. She said the Superdome is not ready for 20,000 fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Where we are, and as you know, there is not an indoor stadium that is allowing fans in the stadium for good reason,” Cantrell said. “However, as we continue to see progress in the city on COVID-19, we will always be willing to be at the table with out Saints partners as it relates to fans. We are not there yet.”
Cantrell said it is going to require work with the Saints administration as well as the city’s public health partners.
“20,000 starting cannot be,” Cantrell said about Superdome capacity at the games.
The team has flirted with the idea of playing games at LSU for the past several weeks.
Currently the city has been letting the Superdome let 750 friends and family members of the Saints into the stadium on gameday.
“I think that (Tiger Stadium) could be a great place temporarily. It is an outdoor stadium, they’re allowing fans in the stadium, but right now there is no way given the current conditions to allow 20,000 fans in the Superdome, an indoor stadium, when no one else is doing it in the United States of America.”
The city recently said it is relaxing restrictions at high school football games as it moves into Phase 3.2.
