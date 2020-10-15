BRPD looking for suspects after woman, young daughter caught in crossfire of shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently looking for two men accused of inadvertently shooting a woman and her child.
Detectives say they executed a search warrant at a home in the 3100 block of Erie Street during the early morning hours of Oct. 14, however, neither of the suspects were present.
Police are looking for Jaylon Smullen, 20, and Joshua Cobb, 36. They’re both wanted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. The shooting happened Sept. 29 around 2:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Heidel Avenue.
The 26-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were caught in the crossfire as two groups shot at each other, police say. Police say they did surveillance on the home on Erie Street and did background research and believed Smullen was still a resident at the home. After searching the home, they realized he was not living there.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he has been in contact with the family and that the damages to the home will be entirely paid for by the department.
Investigators are still searching for the suspects.
