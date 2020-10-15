Browns send Odell Beckham Jr. home due to illness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 4-1 Browns may be without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Sunday for their biggest test of the year, a trip to Pittsburgh.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team sent Beckham home Thursday with an illness.
“With this day and age, we just gotta be so careful in this environment.," Stefanski said. "He’s just feeling under the weather, so an abundance of caution.”
Stefanski would not speculate on whether the illness was related to COVID-19.
Beckham leads the team in receptions (39) and receiving TD (3).
