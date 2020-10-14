YOUR MONEY: Should you take advantage of the pre-holiday shopping events?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to save money, it’s smart to shop while the deals are hot.
There are a number of retailers offering special sales right now like Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days and Walmart Big Save event.
Sara Skirboll is RetailMeNot’s Shopping Expert. This is the time of year her team analyzes consumer shopping habits and shopping trends ahead of the holidays.
“What we’re finding different this year, besides the obvious that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic is a lot of us are still sheltering in place. 66 percent of people are still planning on spending about the same amount of money as last year. They’re looking to create a sense of normalcy,” said Sara Skirboll. “They’re going to spend upwards of $550 and they want to keep those family traditions alive. They want gifts under the tree, they want to decorate the home, they want to bake Christmas cookies, for example, so expect to see a lot of the same things coming into play as it relates to marketing messages and the good news for shoppers - lots of good deals."
To keep those holiday traditions going during an unusual year many consumers may be Christmas shopping for holiday home decor and gifts for family and friends right now.
“We know that 75 percent of people prefer to do their shopping online this holiday season. We also know that 39 percent of people plan to shop earlier than ever. That means right now. The beginning/middle of October and with the announcement of Amazon Prime Day I expect a lot of people will get a head start on holiday shopping on October 13th and 14th," she explained. "Because so many people are going to be shopping online there are so many ways to save. Make sure you’re using coupons and cashback offers, really great opportunities to keep money in your pocket during an expensive time of year.”
An easy way to find those deals, free shipping, and cashback offers is by downloading this free browser extension called the Deal Finder.
While you’re shopping on any retail website it searches the internet for any discount code for that retailer and it will pop up on your screen to alert you of the deal while you shop.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.