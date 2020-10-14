Denham Springs neighborhood continues to flood due to drainage system issues

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Residents of the Denham Springs neighborhood Sara Estates are hoping something gets done about the area’s drainage problem before the next downpour.
“Before the hurricane came through, we got all of the rain. We woke up around, we went to check the drains around 11:30 and 12 o’clock before we went to bed. Woke up around 2 o’clock, my neighbors called and we are about to flood again,” resident Tracy VanDyke tells WAFB.
VanDyke has lived in Sara Estates for 20 years, but ever since the flood of 2016 he and his neighbors have to clear all of their drains and ditches before every storm.
Sometimes, they do this even before a thunderstorm to keep their cul-de-sac from flooding.
“Once again, we are expecting a bunch of holes where everything is washing out because the drain is obviously eroded or rusted away. I believe it is keeping the water from draining fast enough,” VanDyke adds.
There is a servitude behind the houses in the neighborhood that is supposed to help with drainage flow, but so far it seems to only be creating gashes in the ground and not properly draining. It continues to happen even after city officials tried to cover up the holes with cement.
“It’s not so much to clear the drainage as much as it is to patch on holes in the drainage behind the house, but you know you can’t see the holes for all of the dirt washed in around them and everything. That’s what needs to be cleaned out in there and they are not doing it,” says Michael Vick who also lives in the subdivision.
Right now, neighbors like Vick and VanDyke will keep their family members away from the back of the neighborhood to make sure no one will fall in one of the holes. Like many, they are hoping another storm won’t come their way so they can have some time to recover from the last flooding.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he is aware of this issue and is trying to come up with a new initiative for the parish to prevent more flooding from happening.
