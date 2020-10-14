Rain, coronavirus cause delays in LA 42 widening project in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish, there has been another delay as to when a major traffic headache for drivers there will finally be over.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said due to rain and COVID-19, the LA 42 widening project may not be done until the spring of 2021.
The project started back in 2014, and many business owners in the area say they’re ready for it to be completed.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé has more on this tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.