Mayor’s office launches community garden at Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand new garden is coming to Capitol High School.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome broke ground Wednesday, Oct. 14 on the half-acre garden.
The garden is a partnership between the mayor’s Geaux Get Healthy program and several Baton Rouge area high schools.
The mayor says it’s a way to help students learn more about gardening while also addressing food insecurity in the community.
“Geaux Get Healthy’s collaboration with community stakeholders allows us to address food access in Baton Rouge. Through our school garden programs, we are empowering our youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to cultivate nutritious foods,” Mayor Broome said. “Our work here is allowing us to improve access to healthy foods, and create a stronger foundation for our community here in Baton Rouge.”
All of the food grown through this partnership will be distributed to the communities surrounding the three partner schools: Capitol High School, Glen Oaks High School, and Scotlandville High School.
