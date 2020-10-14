Many residents in W Feliciana Parish still waiting for power to be restored after Hurricane Delta

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A look at Demco’s power outage map shows that while most parishes in the Baton Rouge area are fully restored with power after Hurricane Delta, one parish in particular is still struggling to get back online.
Many residents have been running generators since the storm and say they feel like they’ve been forgotten.
WAFB’s Action Jackson spoke with some residents of West Feliciana Parish who are struggling to perform daily tasks while they wait for their electricity to be restored. He’ll have that story tonight on later editions of 9News.
