Gov. Edwards urges all residents to complete 2020 Census ahead of new deadline

“This new date leaves little time for Louisiana to make sure we have a full count,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s critical that every household complete the census by tomorrow – in fact, please do it today. This opportunity only comes once every ten years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education, and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”