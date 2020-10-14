Gov. Edwards requests Major Disaster Declaration from federal government for Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Oct. 14 he has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Delta.
The Major Disaster Declaration, which can only be requested after a disaster, is a formal request to the federal government for direct assistance to people impacted by the hurricane.
“Hurricane Delta made landfall around six weeks after and 13 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit, devastating many of the same communities twice over. The people of Southwest Louisiana are strong and resilient, but they need our help to rebuild their communities and recover their livelihoods,” Gov. Edwards said. “I also met with the FEMA administrator this week and discussed the need to address the complications and financial challenges following these back to back storms.”
The governor previously declared a state of emergency and requested a Federal Disaster Declaration, which President Trump approved before Hurricane Delta made landfall. Louisiana also has a declared federal Major Declaration for Hurricane Laura, which impacted many of the same communities as Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday, October 9, as a strong Category 2 hurricane, bringing with it severe storm surge and damaging winds. In the declaration, Gov. Edwards also said the state is still recovering from Hurricane Laura and is still responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Edwards is requesting FEMA Public Assistance (for governmental and public entities) Categories A and B for debris removal and emergency protective measures and FEMA Individual Assistance for people impacted by the storm for the five parishes directly in path of Hurricane Laura and their residents.
Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermilion parishes are the areas most impacted by Hurricane Delta, according to Gov. Edwards.
