FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front still on schedule to arrive early Friday

While the tropics will likely remain pretty quiet through at least the weekend, model guidance continues to peg the SW Caribbean as an area to watch by next week. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is echoing that thought, with an outlook released on Tuesday highlighting a moderate chance of tropical development in this area by next week and a high probability by the week of Oct. 21-27. Obviously, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends and have nothing to worry about at this point. It just serves as a reminder that hurricane season is not over yet.