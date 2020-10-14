FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feels good today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Feeling really good for your midweek out-the-door.
Starting Wednesday noticeably cooler than 24 hours ago. In fact, for some neighborhoods, anywhere from 12 to 18 degrees cooler! A bit of a sneak preview for what’s coming up Saturday morning, but subtract another 10 degrees to begin your weekend!
In the meantime, starting out with beautifully clear skies on your Wednesday, light northeasterly winds – temperatures in the mid to upper 50°s on the way to an afternoon high today of 83° with plenty of sunshine.
Overnight, mostly clear and not as cool. Our low will only drop into the lower 60°s.
Tomorrow, partly cloudy with a tad more humidity, still no rain to mention and a high topping out at 85°.
