FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lows in the 40°s to 50°s Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a lovely Wednesday thanks to the mild and dry (low humidity) air that filtered into the region behind Tuesday’s cool front.
However, winds will be shifting to a southerly flow starting Wednesday afternoon and evening and extending through Thursday, meaning a return of low-level moisture from the Gulf ahead of the next cold front, scheduled for an early Friday arrival.
Be prepared for some areas of fog for Thursday morning’s commute, although it should remain dry. Daybreak temperatures will be around 60° Thursday morning. Skies will vary between partly cloudy to a sun/cloud mix through Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80°s ahead of the advancing front.
That front is expected to push through the WAFB area early Friday and move over the northern Gulf by Friday afternoon. While Friday’s front is not expected to produce much in the way of rain, it will deliver a significant cooling for the latter half of Friday and into Saturday, setting the stage for a fine October weekend. Highs Friday will only reach the low 70°s and clouds may be slow to clear through the early to mid-afternoon, but it should lead into a nice Friday evening.
Clear skies Saturday will come with sunrise temperatures ranging from the upper 40°s to low 50°s for much of the WAFB region and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70°s. Sunday gets a little warmer, with highs in the low 80°s, but it stays dry under fair to partly cloudy skies.
The outlook next week calls for modest rain chances each day, running around 20% to 30% from Monday through Friday. Highs are expected to be in the low 80°s through the work week.
In the tropics, development of Invest 93L is unlikely, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) posting chances for a tropical system to form at just 10% over the next two days as of Tuesday afternoon. Mid/upper-level winds continue to shear the system and limit convection, and that shear is expected to increase in the next day or so.
Longer range computer forecasts continue to point to the western/southwestern Caribbean as a region for potential tropical development during the latter third of October. It bears watching, but at this stage, the Storm Team suggests we not get overly concerned about it.
Just remember there are still six weeks left in the Hurricane Season, which officially ends Nov. 30. Historically, tropical threats to Louisiana drop off significantly by mid-October and the state has never suffered a direct landfall in November (based on records dating back to 1851), however, Hurricane Juan, which made two Louisiana landfalls during the final days of October 1985, reminds us to “never say never.”
