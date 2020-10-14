FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lows in the 40°s to 50°s Saturday morning

That front is expected to push through the WAFB area early Friday and move over the northern Gulf by Friday afternoon. While Friday’s front is not expected to produce much in the way of rain, it will deliver a significant cooling for the latter half of Friday and into Saturday, setting the stage for a fine October weekend. Highs Friday will only reach the low 70°s and clouds may be slow to clear through the early to mid-afternoon, but it should lead into a nice Friday evening.