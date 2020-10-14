EBR mayor-president releases Halloween guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While East Baton Rouge Parish is on the right track to slowing the spread of COVID-19, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says it’s still important that people continue to exercise healthy behavior, especially with Halloween just around the corner.
Mayor Broome says the CDC considers traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties to be “high risk” activities during the pandemic. People should consider modified outdoor events and continue to practice social distancing, while wearing face masks.
Visit the CDC’s website for safe alternatives to typical Halloween activities.
All businesses and events hosted in EBR Parish for Halloween are required to follow Phase 3 guidelines that are currently in place:
- General businesses are limited to 75% occupancy, with social distancing required
- Social gatherings are limited to 50% capacity with a max of 250 people, with social distancing required
- Outdoor crowd sizes are limited to 50% capacity of the outdoor space with up to 250 people, with social distancing required
In EBR Parish, trick-or-treating hours have been set at 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive should not participate in any Halloween activities and should call their doctor.
