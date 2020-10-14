EBR mayor-president releases Halloween guidelines

EBR mayor-president releases Halloween guidelines
The CDC says participating in traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties is considered "high risk" during the pandemic. (Source: CDC)
By Rachael Thomas | October 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While East Baton Rouge Parish is on the right track to slowing the spread of COVID-19, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says it’s still important that people continue to exercise healthy behavior, especially with Halloween just around the corner.

Mayor Broome says the CDC considers traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties to be “high risk” activities during the pandemic. People should consider modified outdoor events and continue to practice social distancing, while wearing face masks.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Visit the CDC’s website for safe alternatives to typical Halloween activities.

All businesses and events hosted in EBR Parish for Halloween are required to follow Phase 3 guidelines that are currently in place:

  • General businesses are limited to 75% occupancy, with social distancing required
  • Social gatherings are limited to 50% capacity with a max of 250 people, with social distancing required
  • Outdoor crowd sizes are limited to 50% capacity of the outdoor space with up to 250 people, with social distancing required

In EBR Parish, trick-or-treating hours have been set at 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive should not participate in any Halloween activities and should call their doctor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.