BRPD officer accused of making racists posts online resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police sergeant accused of making racists posts on racist and other offensive comments on a website has resigned from the police department, officials confirm to WAFB.
Chris Kuhn was placed on administrative leave by the Baton Rouge Police Department pending an internal investigation on Sept. 21.
Sources tell WAFB, Kuhn was elected treasurer of the Baton Rouge Union of Police in August. Sources confirm the officer was dismissed from his position on the board of the union in late September.
