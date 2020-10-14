BRPD officer accused of making racists posts online resigns

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Sgt. Chris Kuhn has resigned from the police department as of Wednesday, Oct. 14. He was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21 after being accused of making racist and other offensive comments online. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Nick Gremillion | October 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police sergeant accused of making racists posts on racist and other offensive comments on a website has resigned from the police department, officials confirm to WAFB.

Chris Kuhn was placed on administrative leave by the Baton Rouge Police Department pending an internal investigation on Sept. 21.

Sources tell WAFB, Kuhn was elected treasurer of the Baton Rouge Union of Police in August. Sources confirm the officer was dismissed from his position on the board of the union in late September.

