Bars in Ascension Parish can reopen immediately, parish president says

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Ascension Parish has now met the requirements to reopen bars that have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I petitioned the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to ease the restrictions on bars in Ascension Parish and allow them to reopen,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “Today, we received that approval, so bars in Ascension Parish are authorized to reopen immediately.”
LDH requires parishes show two consecutive weeks of a 5% or lower positivity rate in order to reopen bars. Data shows Ascension Parish had a 4.5% positivity rate on Oct. 7, and a 4.1% rate on Oct. 14.
“I am pleased and excited to see all of our efforts paying off,” said Cointment. “I commend the people of Ascension Parish for taking this virus seriously and following the guidelines, which puts us in this good position today.”
Cointment encourages residents to follow all CDC guidelines, wear face masks, and continue to practice social distancing. Restrictions on bars will resume if the parish experiences two consecutive weeks of a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
