Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19," Dr. Jimmy Robinson, head team physician for the University of Alabama Athletic Department, and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement. "Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information. At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”
“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," said Saban. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”
“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive," said Byrne. "Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”
Saban turns 69 this month, while Byrne is 48.
