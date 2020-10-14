Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19

“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19," Dr. Jimmy Robinson, head team physician for the University of Alabama Athletic Department, and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement. "Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information. At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”