WBRSO looking for man accused of burglarizing office while armed

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglarizing an office while armed.
Officials with WBRSO say on Oct. 3 around 5:40 a.m., the man got into a parked car and stole high-end electronics. Video surveillance shows the man getting out of the car and later walking around the office while armed with a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call WBRSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 225-382-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.