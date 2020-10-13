WBRSO looking for man accused of burglarizing office while armed

WBRSO is searching for the man pictured above in connection with the burglary of an office. (Source: WBRSO)
By Rachael Thomas | October 13, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:39 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglarizing an office while armed.

Officials with WBRSO say on Oct. 3 around 5:40 a.m., the man got into a parked car and stole high-end electronics. Video surveillance shows the man getting out of the car and later walking around the office while armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call WBRSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 225-382-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

