Tuesday, October 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 172,801 total cases - 653 new cases
- 5,486 total deaths - 10 new deaths
- 573 patients in hospitals - decrease of 4 patients
- 68 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 157,873 patients recovered -no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 29% of these cases.
- 19% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Monday, Oct. 12, LDH says 20,582 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,510,319.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
