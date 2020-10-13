One cold front through, an even stronger one ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After seeing high temperatures soar to 90° in some south Louisiana neighborhoods on Monday, fall weather makes a comeback this week compliments of a pair of cold fronts. The first cold front moved through late last night and early this morning, with the second, stronger front slated for the end of the week.
Today’s Forecast
Bright sunshine should prevail by this afternoon, but temperatures will only be slightly cooler as highs top out in the mid 80s. However, the slightly cooler air combined with lower humidity today should still produce a noticeable change from the warm and muggy conditions we had on Monday.
Waiting on the Next Front
You’ll definitely notice a change by Wednesday morning as lows dip into the mid 50s around metro Baton Rouge. Highs will reach into the mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon, but humidity should remain at comfortable levels.
Humidity will rebound a bit on Thursday in advance of that next cold front. Morning temps starting out around 60° will climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible by late Thursday into Thursday night as the cold front approaches, but most of us likely stay dry.
The front should be through our area by Friday morning, but clouds may take a while to clear in its wake. However, a sharp change in temperatures can be expected as Friday’s highs struggle to reach 70° and our coolest weather yet of the fall arrives by Saturday morning, with lows dipping into the upper 40s. Overall, the upcoming weekend looks beautiful for just about anything you might have planned outdoors.
Tropical Update
Development chances appear to be diminishing for a tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Wind shear is taking a toll on the system and is only expected to get stronger over the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center has development odds at 20% as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and those will probably trend lower in subsequent outlooks.
Our long-range guidance continues to indicate the potential for some new tropical development in the SW Caribbean by next week, but with any potential development likely a week or more away, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.