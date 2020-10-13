One cold front through, an even stronger one ahead

One cold front through, an even stronger one ahead
Forecast lows for Baton Rouge over the next 5 days. Some of our coolest weather so far this fall is expected by Friday and into the weekend. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | October 13, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After seeing high temperatures soar to 90° in some south Louisiana neighborhoods on Monday, fall weather makes a comeback this week compliments of a pair of cold fronts. The first cold front moved through late last night and early this morning, with the second, stronger front slated for the end of the week.

Today’s Forecast

Bright sunshine should prevail by this afternoon, but temperatures will only be slightly cooler as highs top out in the mid 80s. However, the slightly cooler air combined with lower humidity today should still produce a noticeable change from the warm and muggy conditions we had on Monday.

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 13.
WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 13. (Source: WAFB)

Waiting on the Next Front

You’ll definitely notice a change by Wednesday morning as lows dip into the mid 50s around metro Baton Rouge. Highs will reach into the mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon, but humidity should remain at comfortable levels.

Humidity will rebound a bit on Thursday in advance of that next cold front. Morning temps starting out around 60° will climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible by late Thursday into Thursday night as the cold front approaches, but most of us likely stay dry.

Forecast lows for Baton Rouge over the next 5 days. Some of our coolest weather so far this fall is expected by Friday and into the weekend.
Forecast lows for Baton Rouge over the next 5 days. Some of our coolest weather so far this fall is expected by Friday and into the weekend. (Source: WAFB)

The front should be through our area by Friday morning, but clouds may take a while to clear in its wake. However, a sharp change in temperatures can be expected as Friday’s highs struggle to reach 70° and our coolest weather yet of the fall arrives by Saturday morning, with lows dipping into the upper 40s. Overall, the upcoming weekend looks beautiful for just about anything you might have planned outdoors.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 13.
WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 13. (Source: WAFB)

Tropical Update

Development chances appear to be diminishing for a tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Wind shear is taking a toll on the system and is only expected to get stronger over the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center has development odds at 20% as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and those will probably trend lower in subsequent outlooks.

Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The chances of a tropical wave developing east of the Windward Islands appear to be diminishing.
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The chances of a tropical wave developing east of the Windward Islands appear to be diminishing. (Source: WAFB)

Our long-range guidance continues to indicate the potential for some new tropical development in the SW Caribbean by next week, but with any potential development likely a week or more away, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.