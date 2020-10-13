‘No excuse on the goal line; none whatsoever’ - Tigers fail to score near end of game against Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU defense was dreadful against Missouri but the Tiger offense failed to move the ball one yard on four tries, which could have flipped the finish and the outcome.
“No excuse on the goal line; none whatsoever,” said head coach Ed Orgeron.
The fact that the Tigers had first-and-goal at the Missouri one-yard line in the final moments to win the game and couldn’t was a big topic of discussion.
“We need to get our best personnel in the game. When we’re driving, we should get our best personnel in the game to fit the plays we’re calling. We should’ve had a better plan on the goal line. We’re going to start on that today,” Orgeron added.
LSU opened the second half with a very well-executed 24-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price but take that play away and the Tigers' three running backs gained just 21 yards on 15 carries against Missouri. Davis-Price had nine carries for 38 yards, John Emery Jr. had two carries for seven yards, and Chris Curry had five carries for six yards.
“We’re not running the ball well. We score 41 points. I’d rather not run the ball well than run the ball well and score 13. We have to take what they give us but we need to be more creative in the run game, I believe. But we have to run better on first down. As we know, you throw the ball and then it’s second-and-10 and third and long,” Orgeron explained.
Lack of production on third down is another area where Orgeron wants to see improvement.
“Very disappointing on the third downs, 0-of-10. Gotta get it fixed. We gotta take the accountability as coaches. We gotta get it fixed. We gotta have a better scheme and then we gotta have better execution,” Orgeron pointed out.
Kickoff for LSU at Florida is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
