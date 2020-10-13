New Orleans will move to Phase 3.2 Friday

Street performer Eddie Webb looks around the nearly deserted French Quarter looking to make money in New Orleans, Sunday, March 22, 2020. With much of the city already hunkered down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issues a shelter-in-place order to take effect starting Monday at 5:00 PM. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 12:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will move to Phase 3.2 this Friday, Mayor Cantrell announced Tuesday.

The announcement came as she and city CAO Gilbert Montano went before the House Appropriations Committee in Baton Rouge.

There will be a news conference Thursday to formally announce the move to Phase 3.2.

The mayor also addressed city furloughs that will affect thousands of city employees.

“The hurt is real,” the mayor said to lawmakers as she pointed to a $150 million deficit because of COVID-19.

Cantrell said $200 million in city expenses qualify for federal COVID-19 aid, but city has only been approved for less than $60 million.

The mayor went on to say her restrictions are designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have successfully done that. She says bars will open to outside patio service this week and visitors want to travel to a place they feel is safe.

