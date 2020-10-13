Metro council announces changes to public commenting policy ahead of Wednesday’s meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is making some changes to how it accepts public comments on agenda items.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the council announced emailed public comments will no longer be read aloud during the public comment period for each agenda item. Instead, any member of the public who wishes to comment on an agenda item (except introductions) may comment in-person at the River Center Branch Library, located at 250 North Blvd. in Baton Rouge (4th floor meeting room).
This new commenting policy will go into effect for the council’s next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Anyone who enters the library must wear a mask. Those who do not wish to comment in person can still email the council at metrocouncil@brla.gov, however, they will not be read aloud.
The process of emailing comments recently caused an issue at the metro council. During a previous meeting, one comment was overlooked, forcing the metro council to rehear the issue of the Sterling family’s wrongful death lawsuit against the city. That issue will be reheard Wednesday evening.
