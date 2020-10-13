La. House passes ‘Ka’Mauri Harrison Act’ in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

“Today, the Louisiana House - in a bi-partisan and unanimous manner - passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, which will ensure due process for our children in this age of virtual learning. I thank Representative Romero and Chairman Garofalo for sponsoring this important students' rights bill. Most importantly, I thank the bill’s namesake - Ka’Mauri Harrison - who has shown courage and maturity well beyond his years. I now look forward to working with Senator Fields to secure a smooth passage through the upper chamber.”