La. abortion amendment would not change anything unless Roe v. Wade is overturned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Soon, voters will have the opportunity to decide whether Louisiana’s constitution allows for any access to abortion.
The so-called “Love Life Amendment” would not change anything immediately though, since abortions are protected by Roe v. Wade no matter what a state’s law says. But if a new, more conservative Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the future, the amendment would essentially guarantee Louisiana women could not get an abortion.
It’ll be the first change to the constitution that appears on your ballot when you vote.
WAFB’s Matt Houston has more tonight from the capitol on 9News at 5.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.