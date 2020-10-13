Funeral announced for missing Zachary man whose truck was found in Miss. nearly a year after his disappearance

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The family of Welton “Wick” Pierce Sr. has announced a celebration of his life to be held Saturday, Oct. 17.
Pierce, who was diagnosed with dementia, went missing back in October of 2019. Not long after his disappearance, his wife, Mildred, was killed in a wreck after running her vehicle off the road into a pond.
Pierce’s family and the community organized numerous search efforts for him, offering a cash reward for anyone who had information.
In September of 2020, Pierce’s truck was found by the Adam County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. Skeletal remains believed to be that of Pierce were found nearby.
Visitation for Pierce will be held at Charlet Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Masonic Services at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Azalea Rest at 2 p.m.
The public can share sympathies, memories, and condolences online here.
