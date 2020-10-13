FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather has arrived, more on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanks to an early morning cool front, we enjoyed a sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon under mainly clear skies with lower humidity and highs in the mid 80°s.
It gets better on Wednesday thanks to the “drier” (less humid) air behind Tuesday’s frontal passage. Wednesday opens with a comfortably cool morning start in the mid 50°s for metro Baton Rouge with sunshine, low humidity, and afternoon highs again in the low to mid 80°s.
By Thursday, the airflow will be coming off the Gulf once again, resulting in a slow rise in humidity. The morning will start off around 60° for the capital area accompanied by some patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80°s will feel more like 90°. In addition, our second ‘cool’ front of the week (technically, a cold front) will be approaching from the northwest.
While most of the WAFB area will stay dry, a few neighborhoods will get a passing shower or two late Thursday into early Friday morning as the front passes through the lower Mississippi Valley. Clouds could linger into the first half of Friday even after the front has moved through and morning temperatures will again start near 60°.
Skies will clear through the day, and cooler air behind the front will keep daytime highs close to 70° on Friday.
The great weather continues through the weekend too. Saturday’s sunny sunrise will be almost chilly, with daybreak temperatures around Baton Rouge in the upper 40°s. Skies stay clear through the day with highs in the low 70°s. Sunday opens with morning lows in the low to mid 50°s with afternoon highs around 80° to the low 80°s under mostly sunny skies.
The First Alert outlook into next week calls for daytime highs ranging from the mid 70°s to around 80° for metro Baton Rouge, with daily rain chances running around 20% to 30%.
In the tropics, Invest 93L is now posted with just a 20% chance of development by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Upper-level winds from the west continue to inhibit 93L’s opportunity for development and the NHC forecast calls for those shearing winds to get stronger as 93L moves towards the Lesser Antilles.
