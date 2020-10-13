FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front sliding through

By Diane Deaton | October 13, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 7:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All quiet on your Tuesday morning out-the-door. No activity to speak of on First Alert Doppler radar as a weak cool front slides through.

Early temperatures still running above normal for mid-October, instead of the upper 50°s, we’re beginning in the low/mid 70°s, winding up today under sunny skies and light northerly winds in the mid 80°s.

Not as warm or as humid as it was Monday.

Overnight, clear and finally seasonally cooler with a low of 56°.

Tomorrow, still dry and mild with sunshine all around, a high Wednesday of 82°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.