Fiber cut causes Virginia voter registration portal to experience outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. Today is the final day to register to vote.
On Oct. 13, the Virginia Information Technology Agency Technicians learned that a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester.
The fiber is located near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC), VITA’s headquarters.
This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth.
The Department of Elections Citizen Portal shows the following error:
Technicians are on-site and working to repair the cut.
Governor Northam’s office says the governor is aware of the outage and is closely monitoring the situation.
The governor will be addressing the issue at a press conference at 2 p.m. today.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax said on his Twitter account that he is calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended after today due to the service outages.
Albemarle County tweeted to residents that any voter planning to vote early in-person while the system is down can not be checked in on the poll books and will only be able to vote using a provisional ballot.
The DMV also says they are unable to provide transactions due to the outage. Appointments will also have to be rescheduled.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s website is also down.
Updates will be provided as work progresses.
