Community non-profits, law enforcement launch cooperative foundation to help curb crime in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13 a first of its kind initiative in the Baton Rouge area to combat crime.
The program, called the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, is bringing business leaders, officials from both LSU and SU, and law enforcement agencies together to support local non-profits aimed at reducing crime and reaching all parts of the community. Money raised through the foundation will help support those non-profits that will then work with law enforcement agencies to push for less violence and crime in the capital city.
“It’s to raise money to support the boots on the ground. This is a volunteer board of mostly business people and we really want to see things change and become better, so why not support the people who are already doing it? Their work is vetted and their compassion is unquestioned,” said Clay Young, foundation chairman.
Both universities will launch research projects to identify specific policy changes and programs that should be brought to the community. The foundation will roll out in phases, with most of that research being done over the next year and most of the action being put into place by 2022.
