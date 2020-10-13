City of New Orleans detects West Nile virus in mosquitoes in parts of Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The West Nile virus has been detected in the Eastbank of Orleans Parish, according to the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Department.
On Monday, the NOMTRCB reported that mosquitos collected from that area tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The board will treat the following areas tonight: Venetian Isles, Village de L’Est and the area bounded by the Jefferson Parish line, Lakeshore Drive, France Road and I-610. Fort Pike.
They state that no human cases of the virus have been reported in Orleans Parish this year.
Residents can call 311 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov to report mosquito concerns.
