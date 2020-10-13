Braised Pork, Sausage, and Persimmons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Usually, pork and rice dishes are meant to be savory. However, in this dish, Fuyu persimmons are added to the ingredients to give the finished presentation a nice, sweet flavor. The Germans of Louisiana were great rice growers and would consider this the perfect accompaniment. It was often flavored with other ingredients such as peas, sliced green onions, and even saffron.