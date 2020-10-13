Boil advisory issued for portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ward Two Water District say crews are repairing the water supply system on Juban Road (LA 1026) in Denham Springs.
In order for the repairs to be made, officials say water pressure will be reduced. A boil water advisory is now in effect for customers on Juban Road from Florida Boulevard (US 190) to 27949 Juban Rd.
The boil water advisory does not affect customers in the Cella Gardens subdivision, officials say.
Customers with questions or in need of further assistance can call the Ward Two Water District’s customer service department at 225-665-5188.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.