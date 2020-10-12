YOUR MONEY: Here’s what you should know ahead of Amazon Prime Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon Prime Day is coming soon and it’s a two-day exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members only.
This year, Amazon Prime Day takes place Oct. 13 and 14. The event usually takes place in July, but this year, the shopping event was pushed back to October because of the pandemic.
Kyle James is the founder of Rather-be-shopping.com and does the research for consumers so you can save the most money.
James says some of top products consumers should consider buying during Prime Day are Amazon devices. Think Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, and Kindle devices.
“Those are going to be really marked down,” James said. “The savings will be really similar to what you see on Black Friday.”
As for big ticket electronics items, he recommends reading all of the information about the product you’re interested in before adding it to your cart.
“Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting, especially for a TV [and] cameras. Amazon is known to mark those down, but in many cases, they are last year’s model, so they might not have all the features you’re looking for, so make sure you know exactly what you’re getting before you put it in your cart and buy it," he explained. "Also, Amazon is notorious for this: they will bundle products on Prime Day. Make sure you need all the stuff that comes in that bundle because in many cases, you don’t need maybe all of the accessories. You can buy just the product without the accessories, save some money, and you’re not buying stuff you’re not typically going to use.”
The savings expert says other deals to look at on Amazon are for household decor, home goods, toys, and tools.
It’s also important to note that this year, Amazon has direct competition.
“Walmart and Target have both joined the game and they’re going to offer deals on those same days. Target, they’re calling them Deal Days, is on October 13, exactly the same as Amazon. Walmart, they’re actually starting earlier, October 11 through 15," he said. "So the biggest thing to remember as you just add stuff to your cart and buy it on Amazon is to see if Walmart or Target has a better deal. In many cases they will. In the past, I’d say use price comparison websites or apps, but since the prices are so fluid and they’re changing so quickly, I’d actually recommend pulling up all three websites in separate browsers and price shopping each website against each other and see who has the best deal.”
James explains more competition is good for consumers because you end up with better deals and better prices.
If you’ve never been an Amazon Prime member, James recommends signing up for a free trial membership.
“It’s $120 a year to join. You get a bunch of benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, video and music storage. There are a lot of really cool benefits of it and obviously the shipping discount, so if you want to try it I suggest joining, getting that 30-day membership a couple of days before Prime Day and in many cases you can do your shopping right up through the middle of November,” James said. “Take advantage of that free shipping and hopefully get some good prices because of it.”
