21-year-old killed in wreck after rear-ending 18-wheeler

(Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | October 12, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating a deadly wreck that happened on Airline Highway Sunday night (Oct. 11).

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Airline and claimed the life of Caleb Nathan Epps, 21, of Baker.

Epps was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 north on Airline when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was making a right turn into a parking lot, police say.

Epps died on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

