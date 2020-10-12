W Feliciana sheriff, sergeant injured by falling trees during Hurricane Delta

The sheriff’s office says during the height of the storm-force winds Friday night (Oct. 9), Sergeant Bryan Herrin was returning from a call when a tree fell in front of him, causing him to swerve and hit another tree. He was able to call for assistance, however, it took first responders about two hours to get Herrin to the hospital (normally a six minute drive) due to other fallen trees and intense winds. Herrin was treated for a concussion, lacerations on his head and tongue, and a cracked nose.