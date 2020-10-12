W Feliciana sheriff, sergeant injured by falling trees during Hurricane Delta

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Both the sheriff of West Feliciana Parish and a sergeant were injured over the weekend during Hurricane Delta.
The sheriff’s office says during the height of the storm-force winds Friday night (Oct. 9), Sergeant Bryan Herrin was returning from a call when a tree fell in front of him, causing him to swerve and hit another tree. He was able to call for assistance, however, it took first responders about two hours to get Herrin to the hospital (normally a six minute drive) due to other fallen trees and intense winds. Herrin was treated for a concussion, lacerations on his head and tongue, and a cracked nose.
While leaving the scene of the crash, Sheriff Brian Spillman was hit on the head by another falling tree while walking back to his unit. The sheriff’s office says he may have briefly lost consciousness. He was also able to call for help and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a concussion and severe lacerations on his head.
Both men were kept in the hospital overnight for observation and were released Saturday.
