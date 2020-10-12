Resident recalls being rescued from floodwaters during Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With floodwaters rising dangerously during the storms, the Cajun Navy was rescuing those trapped.
“We performed about 3 high water rescues," said Rob Gaudet, founder of the Cajun Navy Foundation. "The rest of them were people who lost power and really pretty frightened off on their own in the dark. We brought the rest of those individuals here.”
Two of the people rescued during the night of Hurricane Delta were Theresa Ledet and her husband who live on Legion Street. With no power at the height of the storm, they had fallen asleep.
“When we woke up around 10 o’clock, my husband put his foot down and it had water on the floor,” Ledet said. “So, I put mine down, and that water was freezing cold, so, I said it’s time for us to leave.”
They called their daughter Tammy Guillory who had wanted them to evacuate before the storm.
“My dad, I think it’s more because of his health condition that he feels like he can’t evacuate because of how he can’t get around well,” Guillory said.
She contacted the Cajun Navy.
“By the time we had got to their house, the water was about 4 and a half, 5 feet deep, so we had individuals who were chest-high in the water,” Gaudet said. “Our team members hopped into the water to go pull those individuals out and get them into the safety of our boat.”
Ledet explained her home also flooded during Harvey but not to the same extent it was that night. After being rescued, she said, they would never do it again.
“When they tell you evacuate, pack your bags, please," Ledet said. "Because things happen so fast.”
The Ledets are now safely evacuated with their daughter.
