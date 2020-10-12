A pair of cold fronts highlight a much quieter week of weather

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands (Caribbean). Satellite imagery as of Monday morning seems to indicate this system is getting somewhat better organized. NHC currently gives it a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. While it may have a chance for increased organization over the next day or so, increasing wind shear by the mid to latter part of the week is expected to limit its potential to do much.