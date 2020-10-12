Myles Brennan emphasizes LSU needs to ‘stick together as a team’ after loss to Missouri

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s roller coaster afternoon in Missouri appeared to be ending on a positive note. First and goal from the one, with this offense, no problem. Well, that’s a problem. Tigers now 1-2 on the season.
“We got to get it in. The two passes, they did a good job of defending it. But we should be able to run the football, we’re LSU, we should score from the 1-yard line,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
"The first two plays we ran the ball up the middle. We were stopped short of the goal line. The last one, we were faking the run, trying to throw the pass hoping they would bite on the run. They had one extra player in the pass then we had to block. The last play, they were sitting on the route. We didn’t execute, we didn’t finish.
The offense shouldn’t shoulder much of this blame, that goes the defense. Bo Pelini’s unit gave up 586 yards to a true freshman quarterback, missing three weapons due to COVID-19 related matters.
“Really a poor showing on defense. We got to coach better, No. 1 it starts with me. Players got to make plays. We couldn’t stop the run, receivers wide open downfield was embarrassing. We got to get it fixed. I love Bo. Bo’s going to be a great defensive coordinator, he’s done it before. But we have to get better. There’s some things we need to fix. We need to coach better. There’s things we need to look at schematically. See where we can get better, and I know we will,” said Orgeron.
With Florida on the road next weekend, LSU will need to figure out solutions to these gaping problems quickly.
“Yeah you only get stronger through adversity. We’re going through some pretty adverse situations right now. It’s only going to make us stronger. We’re going to fight, and continue to fight week-to-week. We’re going to get into the meeting room, the film room, and fix the things we need to fix. Stick together as a team,” said Brennan.
