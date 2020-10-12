Monday, October 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Oct. 12, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 172,119 total cases - 63 new cases
- 5,476 total deaths - 14 new deaths
- 577 patients in hospitals - increase of 14 patients
- 70 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 157,873 patients recovered -no change
Since Sunday, Oct. 11, LDH says 3,397 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,489,737.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
