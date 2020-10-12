Michael Thomas among inactives for Saints-Chargers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wide receiver Michael Thomas is officially inactive for the Saints-Chargers Monday night matchup.
Numerous media reports came out this weekend that Thomas punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson at practice on Saturday. The team is disciplining Thomas by holding him out tonight.
Other inactives for the Saints tonight: Deonte Harris, Justin Hardee, Janoris Jenkins, Ethan Greenidge, Adam Trautman and Malcolm Roach.
Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Davenport will be active tonight.
