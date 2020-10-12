Men 2 Fit mentoring program aims to help youth in high crime areas of Baton Rouge

Fit 2 Men is a non-profit program that aims to help kids in high crime areas. (Source: WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson | October 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tommy Manning and Darrel Jackson are the founders of the Men 2 Fit mentoring program.

“It’s something here that we don’t have to give these kids an opportunity to experience something that they don’t normally experience,” said Manning.

Fit 2 Men is a non-profit program that aims to help kids in high crime areas. (Source: WAFB)

“It’s going to take the community to fix everything that’s going on in the community,” Jackson said.

The non-profit is focused on youth outreach in hot spots for crime, mainly in the 70805 zip code. The founders say they’re stepping up to help curb the violence in the capital city.

