Man thrown from flipped vehicle, killed in wreck on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed Sunday night (Oct. 11) in a wreck on I-12 W, BRPD reports.
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-12 W near O’Neal Lane. Edwin Garcia was killed.
Police say Garcia was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano when he lost control and left the road. The Murano began to roll, police say, and Garcia was thrown from the vehicle. He died on scene, police say.
The wreck remains under investigation.
