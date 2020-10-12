Lunch with Coach O: Florida Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly news conference Monday, Oct. 12, to recap the loss to Missouri and preview the upcoming matchup with Florida in Gainesville.
It is scheduled to start around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will stream the interview LIVE on the web, on the app, and on Facebook.
Kickoff for LSU against Florida in “The Swamp” is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
