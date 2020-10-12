LSU offering free flu shots for full-time students through Flu Shots on the Geaux program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is now offering free flu shots to students through its Flu Shots on the Geaux program.
Full-time students can get a free flu shot at one of several locations on campus. The process takes about 15 to 20 minutes and is free, university officials say.
Dr. Nelson Perret, medical director of the LSU Student Health Center, says getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever.
“The world needs to be vaccinated for the flu more this year than ever before. The healthcare system, such as emergency pre-hospital care, emergency rooms, and intensive care units, is overburdened with the current COVID-19 pandemic. A flu epidemic would compound this problem, potentially causing not only a healthcare disaster, but also an economic disaster. The best way to prevent this is to get vaccinated for the flu and to continue wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing,” he said.
Students can get their free flu shot at the following locations:
- Monday, Oct. 12 - Patrick F. Taylor Hall, Commons (1st floor), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 - LSU Student Union, Atchafalaya Room (Rm. 339), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 15 - The LSU Library (Quad), Lobby, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
While the shot is free for full-time students and those who have already paid the Student Health Fee, there are fees for part-time students, faculty, staff, retirees, and non-student spouses. Only cash or checks will be accepted. The fees are as follow:
- $15 - Part-time students
- $25 - Faculty, staff, retirees, and non-student spouses
LSU Student Health Center recommends taking these everyday preventive actions to slow the spread of respiratory illness, which includes both flu and COVID-19:
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand cleaners are also effective.
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Disinfect common, shared household objects, such as your computer mouse and keyboard, telephone, television remote control, etc. with a disinfectant
If you are sick, take these precautions:
- Get tested
- Stay home from work and school until you are no longer contagious
- Isolate yourself from roommates or family members as much as possible
- Anyone who has been in direct contact with you while you are sick should contact their health care provider if they have an underlying health condition or experience symptoms
