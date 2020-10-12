FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two cool fronts on the way this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast this week is a relatively benign one and a pattern that will be most appreciated by those undertaking post-Delta cleanup duties.
Monday afternoon, temperatures were well above normal across Louisiana, making for a hard day of work outdoors and leading to hot homes where the power was still out. Thankfully, a mainly dry cool front will roll through the state late Monday night into Tuesday. While a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out, any rain that does fall will be minimal and should not impact the morning commute.
The air mass behind that front will drop temperatures by about 5° Tuesday afternoon (mid 80°s) and provide a nice dip in the humidity too.
Sunny skies will prevail Wednesday and it gets a bit cooler too, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50°s and afternoon highs in the low 80°s for metro Baton Rouge.
Fair to partly cloudy skies Thursday will come with afternoon temperatures back into the mid 80°s with the second cool front of the week on the way. The front rolls through the WAFB region late Thursday into the predawn hours of Friday. The boundary could bring a few light showers as it moves through, but the big story will be the welcomed drop in temperatures, with clearing skies through Friday afternoon and highs barely making the 70°s during the afternoon.
That will set the stage for a beautiful October weekend with plenty of sunshine. Most WAFB neighborhoods will open Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40°s, with afternoon highs in the low 70°s once again. Sunday morning opens in the low 50°s for the Red Stick, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70°s.
We almost hate to mention it, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave in the tropical Atlantic, roughly 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Tagged as Invest 93L, the disturbance has shown some signs of getting a little better organized over the last 12 to 24 hours. The NHC is listing 93L with a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days as the disturbance is expected to encounter increasing wind shear as it nears the Caribbean later this week. The bottom line it it’s certainly not something for concern at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.