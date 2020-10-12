FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two cool fronts on the way this week

We almost hate to mention it, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave in the tropical Atlantic, roughly 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Tagged as Invest 93L, the disturbance has shown some signs of getting a little better organized over the last 12 to 24 hours. The NHC is listing 93L with a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days as the disturbance is expected to encounter increasing wind shear as it nears the Caribbean later this week. The bottom line it it’s certainly not something for concern at this time.