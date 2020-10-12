FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blessedly quiet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -
It’s a nice and quiet start to your Columbus Day Monday. The only possible challenge for your out-the-door may be areas of patchy fog. As usual, in the spots that are “fog prone," visibility could be limited during the early drive, please stay alert.
Otherwise, enjoy a wonderfully normal autumn day, perhaps a bit warmer than it ought to be but with no mention of rain or, the tropics!
We can certainly take a little October heat under mostly sunny skies, our high will top out in the upper 80°s to lower 90°s for some neighborhoods.
Overnight, again – some patchy fog possible, a low in the mid 60°s.
Tomorrow, sunny and pleasant – light northerly winds with a high Tuesday of 85°.
