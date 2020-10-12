Downtown New Orleans businesses say lack of fans means lack of customers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Downtown New Orleans looks like a ghost town compared to what it normally looks like during a Monday night Saints game.
This is the complete opposite of what we’d normally experience here at the Superdome on game night.
Businesses say the lack of fans means a lack of customers for them.
The Who Dat spirit is always in the air for a Monday night Saints game, but this Monday night game is different.
Signs in front of the Superdome make it clear that no fans are permitted on the property.
Without fans in the Dome, businesses around the area are hurting.
“It’s a minimum today because the people aren’t going to the game and a lot of them probably gave up their tickets due to the coronavirus,” said Jay Roman, owner of Café Du Monde.
For 31 years, Patricia Ellzey has worked at Mothers celebrating the Saints with the customers who often have to wait in long lines outside to get a seat.
“It’s just a good experience for them to be here to watch the game. Company is here. Lines out the door and when the Saints make a touchdown, we get the whole building shaking because they make a touchdown and it’s really sad because they aren’t here,” Ellzey said.
The general manager of Mothers told Fox 8, they’d normally have about 1,200 tickets for meals today, but instead, they’ll barely get 150.
We reached out to the mayor’s office to find out if they’re considering having fans in the dome for the next game on Oct. 25. They say they’re monitoring the health data and cannot set a timeline on how or when conditions will allow that to happen.
