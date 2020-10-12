BRPD searching for suspect accused of robbing jewelry store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of robbing Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Police say the robbery happened Monday, Oct. 12 around 4 p.m.
The man walked into the store pretending to be a customer and asked to look at a piece of jewelry from the display case, police say. The man then grabbed the jewelry and fled the store in a dark gray compact car.
Police say the suspect is a white male with a slim build and dark, curly hair and facial hair who is about 25 to 32 years old. He is somewhere between 6′ and 6′2″ tall. He was wearing a black shirt that says “real men wear pink” and green sweat pants. The man also has a facial tattoo and tattoos on his right arm, police say.
No one was injured in the incident, BRPD confirms.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact BRPD’s Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.